Kulgaon-Badlapur civic body to have drums with ammonium biocarbonate to immerse PoP Ganesh idols

Thane, Aug 31 (PTI) The Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council in Thane district has decided to immerse Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (POP) in specially prepared drums using ammonium biocarbonate.

The move is aimed at offering an eco-friendly solution to POP disposal while ensuring devotees can perform idol immersion rituals respectfully, KBMC chief officer Maruti Gaikwad told PTI on Sunday.

"This is perhaps the first time such an experiment is being conducted by any civic body in Maharashtra. We have made two drums available where POP idols will be dissolved scientifically. This process will not only prevent pollution but also convert POP waste into useful products," he said.

This experiment is a step forward, but the ultimate goal must be to encourage eco-friendly clay idols, Gikwad asserted.

POP idols, though popular for their designs and affordability, pose severe ecological challenges as they do not dissolve easily in water, causing long-term damage to lakes, rivers, and groundwater, as per experts.

To counter this, the state government has banned large POP idols. Authorities have also made it mandatory for idols up to six feet to be immersed in artificial lakes. Thousands of such lakes have been created across Maharashtra this year, officials said.