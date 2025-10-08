Kullu Dussehra concludes with Rath Yatra; Rs 200 crore to be spent on water facilities, says Dy CM

Shimla, Oct 8 (PTI) The week-long International Kullu Dussehra celebrations, offering glimpses of divine culture and ancient traditions, concluded on Wednesday with the Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath and Lanka Dahan (burning of Lanka).

Over 260 deities who attended the Kullu Dussehra returned to their respective temples, promising to meet again next year after Lord Raghunath departed for his temple at Raghunathpur on his chariot following Lanka Dahan.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who attended the closing ceremony of the festival in Kullu as the chief guest, announced that a sum of Rs 200 crore would be spent to strengthen drinking water facilities in Kullu district, ensuring that people do not face any problems accessing clean drinking water.

"Kullu Dussehra is a living symbol of the Dev culture, faith, unity, and folk culture. It is not only the biggest festival in Himachal Pradesh but also a festival that establishes the state's identity on the world stage," said Agnihotri.

He also announced a 10 per cent increase in the honorarium of the musicians participating in the Dussehra festival.

Agnihotri added that the state government is committed to preserving and promoting Dev culture while also developing tourism, so that these traditions reach the new generation and local people can benefit from employment opportunities.

Earlier, the deputy chief minister flagged off the Kullu Carnival and inspected the departmental exhibitions. Lakhs of people visit the seven-day festival celebrated at Dhalpur ground in Kullu town.

The festival has a significant impact on the local economy, attracting visitors and promoting local handicrafts and artisans.

The history of the festival dates back to the 17th century, when local King Jagat Singh installed an idol of Raghunath on his throne as a mark of penance. Following this, Lord Raghunath was declared the ruling deity of the Valley.