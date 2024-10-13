Kullu Dussehra festival kicks off with Lord Raghunath's 'Shobha Yatra'

Shimla, Oct 13 (PTI) Week-long international Kullu Dussehra festival began on Sunday with traditional 'Shobha Yatra' of presiding deity Lord Raghunath, who was brought from the Sultanpur temple to the Dhalpur Maidan in Kullu in a chariot.

Thousands of devotees joined the 'yatra' and vied for pulling the ropes, which is considered auspicious.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who inaugurated the festival, also participated in the 'yatra'. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjay Karol were also present on the occasion, a statement issued here said.

"It is the good fortune of the people of the state that Lord Raghunath ji resides in Kullu. May his blessings remain on us and we continue to carry forward our 'dev' culture in this manner," the governor said and stressed on making Himachal a drug-free state.

Later, the governor inaugurated the exhibitions put up by various government departments, boards, corporations and other non-government organisations.

Kullu Dussehra is unique as there is no Ramleela or burning of the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakaran and Meghnath and concludes with 'Lanka Dahan' on the last day.

The festival commences on Vijay Dashmi, when the Dussehra festival concludes in the rest of Himachal but this year, it commenced a day later as Dashmi (the tenth day of lunar calendar) fell on October 13, say locals.

During the festival, the Raja of Kullu performs the rituals and leads the 'Rath Yatra'. This year, about 300 deities have arrived from various parts of Kullu to pay obeisance to Lord Raghunath at Dhalpur.

The festival starts after the arrival of Hidimba Devi from Manali, who stays at Kullu till the last day of the celebrations.

Its history dates back to the 17th century when local king Jagat Singh installed an idol of Lord Raghunath on his throne as a mark of penance and later, Lord Raghunath was declared the presiding deity of the valley, according to locals.

The state government has accorded it the status of 'International Festival'. PTI BPL MNK MNK