Kullu MLA Sagar Thakur to be inducted as minister: Himachal CM

Shimla, Feb 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced that Congress MLA from Kullu, Sunder Thakur, will soon become a minister.

The information was shared in the House during the discussion on Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), as Thakur and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur came face to face amid a heated exchange.

The chief minister stood up and tried to calm the members when he said the Kullu legislator will soon be a minister and the LoP will receive an invitation for this.

This led to a de-escalation, and proceedings of the House continued.

Sunder Thakur is a two-time MLA, elected in 2017 and 2022 assembly polls in the state. PTI BPL PRK