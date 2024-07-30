Kumar Mangalam Birla calls on Mamata, discusses business opportunities in Bengal

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) Industrialist and chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, on Tuesday called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at state secretariat Nabanna, where they discussed business opportunities in the state.

Taking to social media, Banerjee, who described it as a courtesy visit, said that the group has plans to open an educational institute in Kolkata apart from other fresh investments. She said that the group would have the support of her government.

"Mr Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla group, met me at Nabanna today afternoon. While this was a courtesy visit, he discussed with me the business opportunities of Bengal and their investment intentions here," Banerjee posted on X.

"They are having ongoing/in pipeline projects worth Rs 5,000 crore in different sectors like cement and paints manufacturing. They are also planning to open a world class educational institute in the city and they have other plans too for fresh investments. We discussed all this and I assured him of our support," she added. PTI SCH ACD