Kumar Vishwas' wife Manju Sharma resigns as member of RPSC

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Manju Sharma on Monday resigned from her post following the high court's censure of its chairperson and members in connection with the SI Recruitment-2021 paper leak case.

Sharma is the wife of poet and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas and was appointed to the Commission in October 2020 during the Congress government's tenure. She was to continue till October 2026.

In her resignation letter to the governor, Sharma said she had always worked with transparency and integrity in her professional and personal life.

She said that although no inquiry was pending against her in any police station or investigative agency, and she was never named as an accused, the controversy over the recruitment process had affected her personal reputation and the Commission's dignity.

Sources in the RPSC said that Manju Sharma has sent an email to the RPSC also regarding her resignation.

However, she could not be contacted for comments.

In its recent order in the Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector Recruitment-2021 paper leak case, the Rajasthan High Court observed that members' participation suggests systemic corruption within the RPSC, compromising the recruitment process's credibility at both interview and written examination stages.

The court said that it deems it "absolutely necessary, must and appropriate" to cancel the impugned recruitment process of Sub Inspector recruitment exam 2021".

Making observations on members, the court said in the order, "Through their active participation in, or knowledge of, the leakage of papers and prejudicing of the interview process, RPSC Members Babu Lal Katara, Ramuram Raika, Manju Sharma, Sangeeta Arya, Jaswant Rathi and Chairman Sanjay Shrotiva enabled the systemic and large-scale compromise of the examination's integrity." "The attack on the examination's sanctity was not solely the handiwork of external anti-social elements but was significantly birthed and spread by these very members of the RPSC.

"This betrayal of public trust from within the RPSC has precipitated a crisis of confidence in the recruitment process and the institutions meant to uphold it, underscoring the idiom Ghar ka Bedi Lanka Dahay's relevance in highlighting the devastating impact of internal complicity and corruption." PTI SDA RT RT