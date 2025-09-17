Kumarakom to host AYUSH national workshop on IT solutions

Kottayam (Kerala), Sep 17 (PTI) India's renewed efforts to mainstream AYUSH treatment systems and give them a global push will receive an added momentum with Kerala hosting a two-day national workshop on IT solutions in AYUSH at Kumarakom near here from Thursday.

The workshop will evolve a framework for a centralised digital platform for knowledge-sharing and citizen-centric delivery of services in the sector, a statement said here on Wednesday.

It is aimed at integrating the whole range of holistic healthcare services on an inter-operable digital platform.

It is organised by the National AYUSH Mission, Kerala, in association with the state-run Department of AYUSH under the aegis of Ministry of AYUSH.

The event will facilitate structured discussions and peer learning towards developing a comprehensive digital framework for AYUSH, it said.

Kerala Minister for Health and Woman and Child Development Veena George will inaugurate the workshop.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary to the Union Ministry of AYUSH, will deliver the key-note address to the opening session, to be chaired by Kerala's Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajan Khobragade.

Kavita Jain, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, will deliver a special address, it said.

The event comes in the tenth year of the formation of the Ministry of AYUSH for the mainstreaming and global outreach of India's time-tested Ayurveda along with other alternative systems of healthcare within the ambit of AYUSH.

Delegates from 28 states and eight union territories attending the workshop will chart the roadmap for a national-level AYUSH digital health.

The event comes in the wake of a recent NITI Aayog meeting of Chief Secretaries to hold a series of theme-specific workshops with the aim of imparting scale and speed to the delivery of AYUSH services.

A key topic identified at the September 3-4 deliberations in Delhi was "National AYUSH Mission and States' Capacity Building", the statement added. PTI LGK KH