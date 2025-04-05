Kumaraswamy declares 'war' on Karnataka govt, accuses Shivakumar of 'loot'

Bengaluru, Apr 5 (PTI) Accusing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar of attempting to "harass" him by misuse of power, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday "declared war" against this government.

He also warned the Congress government against provoking him, and claimed that he possessed substantial material to target it and its leaders.

He accused Shivakumar of "loot" while referring to the government's move to clear alleged encroachments by his family at Kethaganahalli near Bidadi, which he described as "vendetta politics".

Shivakumar hit back at Kumaraswamy, challenging him to release all the materials and said he was ready to face any punishment if proven wrong. "I'm not someone who fears Kumaraswamy or anyone." Addressing reporters here, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said, "I'm here to challenge this government through you (the media). 40 years ago I had purchased 46 acres of land and very honestly I was earning like a farmer from it. In 40 years never seen was such vendetta politics..." Charging Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar with trying to "harass" him by misusing power, he said he was "declaring a war against this government." "Earlier they (Congress leaders) had said they will finish off the Deve Gowda (former PM and his father) family, several developments have taken place thereafter, there is no need to discuss it now. Facing such tortures is not new to our family since Deve Gowda's time." Pointing to media coverage of 4-5 JCBs and 25-30 officials entering his farm amid heavy security to clear encroachment recently, Kumaraswamy said, "I want to ask people do I need to encroach 4 acres of land, being a former PM's son, being a former CM?" Also, he attacked those claiming to be social activists and accusing him of encroaching land. "No one should stoop so low to character assassinate someone, if any illegality, release records and take action." Recalling that he had purchased the land while working as a film distributor, long before entering politics, the former CM said he had never thought of coming to politics then.

"When I started bringing out the wrongs happening in this government with proof, this land issue has been created and brought out, with an intention to shut my mouth. Such attempts have been on, but till this moment they have not been successful. Even in this case I will fight within the framework of law," he added.

Pointing out that he had served as CM twice, Kumaraswamy said if he had encroached on any land illegally, he could have rectified it within 5 minutes. He made it clear to the people that he has never illegally encroached any land and all his transactions have been legal.

Referring to allegations that he illegally approved a 550-acre mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals (SSVM) in Ballari district in violation of the law, during his tenure as CM from 2006 to 2008, he said he never misused any constitutional office to set right matters that are against him.

"When I became CM the second time (2018 to 2019), I could have closed cases against me by instructing officials," he said.

Claiming that he has not engaged in political battles out of personal enmity, the former CM said, "I want to tell this government that I have tonnes of materials, don't provoke me." In 2003-04, as Urban Development Minister Shivakumar had "looted", Kumaraswamy alleged and claimed that 65 grade iron ore was looted under the guise of iron mud, and there is documentary evidence to support this.

Alleging that people like Muhammad Ghori, Muhammad of Ghazni and Malik Kafur (general of the Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khalji) -- are sitting on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha and are looting the state, the union minister said, "For parking your vehicle in front of your house, now you will have to pay tax." "....if people don't become cautious, then they will come to your bedroom saying that -- pay tax and use your bedroom. Such is this government," he said.

April 1 is known as "fools day", but this government, he alleged started making people of the state fools by effecting price rise on various essential goods or services like-- milk, electricity, diesel -- from that day. PTI KSU ROH