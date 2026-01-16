Kumaraswamy hits back at Priyank Kharge, asks him to focus on Congress

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday lashed out out at Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, asking him to focus on the condition of his own party instead of commenting on others.

Responding to Kharge's remarks questioning the relevance of the JD(S), Kumaraswamy said the Congress has no authority to "issue certificates" to his party and claimed that the Congress’ arrogance had cost it dearly.

"Before talking about JD(S), look at the condition of your so-called national party in Bihar and Maharashtra," the JD(S) second-in-command said.

Intensifying his attack, the Union Minister remarked, “Who is Priyank Kharge to discuss JD(S)? We don’t need his certificate. Let him first ask his father how many ministers in the Congress are from JD(S on lease. From the Chief Minister downwards, do you know how many are originally from JD(S?” He was referring to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was previously with the JD(S).

Claiming that arrogance had cost the Congress dearly, Kumaraswamy urged Priyank Kharge to focus on development instead of making political remarks about other parties.

According to him, the JD(S)–BJP alliance was troubling the Congress leadership.

"Because of our alliance, your tally came down to nine seats in the last Lok Sabha elections. Even those nine came due to our mistakes. Otherwise, despite being in power, your national party would have been reduced to three or four seats." Kumaraswamy also launched a sharp attack on Congress leaders, contrasting his political approach with theirs.

“Some people have a passion to make money by looting the public. I have a passion to stand with people and help them. Everyone has different impulses,” he said. PTI GMS GMS ROH