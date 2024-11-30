Kumaraswamy hits out at Cong govt in Karnataka for FIR against Vokkaliga math seer

Channapatna (Karnataka), Nov 30 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday warned of "anarchy" in the state in the days ahead, as he hit out at the Congress government in Karnataka for registering a case against a Vokkaliga math seer for his statement in favour of denying voting power to Muslims.

The JD(S) leader, who is a Vokkaliga, also questioned the administration's quick action against the seer, while no action had been taken against a minister who made "racist" comments against him.

A case was registered against Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami for his statement in the wake of Waqf properties row that a law should be brought in where Muslim community don't have the voting power.

The seer had subsequently expressed regret over his statement, calling it a "slip of tongue".

"They (govt) have booked a case and notice has been served to the seer in a hurry, but have they taken any action or issued notice to the person who made racist comments against me? No case has been booked. Why no action?" Kumaraswamy asked.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "By taking such decisions, there will be anarchy in the state in the days ahead. Wait and see." Kumaraswamy was referring to Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan calling him "Kaalia" (dark-skinned), during campaigning for bypoll to Channapatna Assembly segment recently, which the NDA had slammed as a "racist" slur.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, too on Friday termed the case against the seer as an insult to the Vokkaliga community and said the BJP will protest on the streets if he is "harassed".

"....With an intention to harass and to trouble a Vokkaliga Swami by arresting and taking actions against him, Siddaramaiah's government is conspiring by booking an FIR," he said. PTI KSU KH