Kumaraswamy indicates return to Karnataka politics, eyes 'pro-people' govt in 2028

Hassan (Karnataka), Jan 24 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday hinted at his return to state politics, saying he would devote more time to Karnataka in the days ahead to bring a "pro-people government" here.

Expressing confidence that there will be a "pro-people government" in the state after the 2028 Assembly polls, the JD(S) leader said, people want to remove the "corrupt" Congress government here.

He also asserted that no one can "finish off" the JD(S), targeting the ruling Congress party and its leaders in the state.

The JD(S), which has been an ally of the BJP since the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, on Saturday held a rally at Hassan to mark the party's silver jubilee celebrations, which was attended by party patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. Hassan is Gowda's home district.

"I'm not someone who had a desire to enter politics. I came to politics accidentally and became the chief minister of this state twice accidentally, and did pro-people work. I couldn't fulfil the unfinished tasks of (his father) H D Deve Gowda--especially to improve the livelihood of farmers-- during my short stint in power. It is my responsibility to play my role more in the state in the days ahead," Kumaraswamy said in response to a question on his return to state politics.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the rally here, he said Karnataka is a prosperous state and to end various forms of misrule and ensure a peaceful life for its people, there is a need for a pro-people government.

"With this intention, I want to give more time to Karnataka in the days ahead....(however) it is not in my hand, it is the will of God and the people, I will bow down to what people desire," he added.

Hitting out at political opponents, Kumaraswamy said, "They claim that they have finished off the JD(S). Probably, they are afraid of our party; they are not afraid of other parties. So they want to finish off this farming community's party. It has lakhs of loyal party workers, and no one can finish it off." "There is an uncivilised government in the state. Everyday people are witnessing several kinds of corruption and illegal activities under this government. To remove this government, we want to send a message from Hassan," he added.

Later in the day, addressing the rally, Kumaraswamy said he has already been the CM of the state twice, despite JD(S) not having complete majority. He said correcting the course in which the state is moving, was a bigger challenge before him, than becoming the CM in 2028.

"Party leaders like Nikhil Kumaraswamy (son and party youth wing chief) and others have said (during the rally) that Kumaraswamy should become the Chief Minister in 2028. The bigger challenge before me, than becoming the CM, is -- to correct the direction in which the state today is going and the way in which the government is functioning -- correcting this is the responsibility of all of us," he said.

Noting that the state is prosperous and there is no shortage of funds here, the union minister said still there is no development here. PTI KSU ROH