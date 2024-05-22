Kumaraswamy lying about phone tapping to divert attention from Prajwal case: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Outrightly rejecting the phone tapping allegations made by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he has never indulged in such a "dirty job" in his political life so far, and will not in the future too.

Speaking to reporters, he accused former chief minister Kumaraswamy of making the false claims to divert attention from the cases of sexual abuse against his nephew and MP Prajwal Revanna.

"In my political life, whether as chief minister now or earlier, I have never done the dirty job of phone tapping. I have not done so far and will not do it in the future too," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on Kumaraswamy's allegations.

"To divert (attention) from the Prajwal Revanna case, he (Kumaraswamy) is saying such things. He is lying," he added.

Kumaraswamy on Monday had alleged that 40 phones, including his own and those of his family members and supporters, are being tapped. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara have dismissed these claims.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday had demanded a CBI probe into the phone-tapping allegations.

In response to an unrelated question about the elections, Siddaramaiah said that to take stock of the Lok Sabha polls, Shivakumar, who is also the Congress's state president, has invited all the ministers, including him, for a dinner meeting later today.