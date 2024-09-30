Kumaraswamy must focus on job creation in Karnataka rather than politicking: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday urged Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy to focus on creating jobs in Karnataka rather than "spending all his time and energy on politicking." Responding to Kumaraswamy's allegation that "information is getting leaked at the official level", Shivakumar said the Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister "should make use of his portfolio rather than indulging in politics." “Kumaraswamy must focus on creating 50,000 to one lakh jobs in the state rather than doing politics. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has given him a good portfolio of Steel and Heavy Industries, he should make use of it to create jobs rather than giving unnecessary statements,” Shivakumar, also the State Congress chief, told reporters.

"Politics will always be there, but the Union Minister should focus on leaving behind a legacy but he is losing that opportunity," he said.

Replying to questions on Kumaraswamy’s "tirade" against ADGP (SIT), Lokayukta, M Chandrashekar, he said: “Chandrashekar is the one investigating it and Kumaraswamy is the one being investigated. I don’t have anything to do with it.” PTI GMS RS RS