Kumaraswamy promises to discuss Bhagavad Gita in curriculum with Education Ministry

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Dec 1 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has assured that he will discuss with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan the inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita in school, college and university curricula.

The JD(S) leader made the comment in response to BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's request that Bhagavad Gita should be included in the school curriculum, during the Sri Bhagavad Gita Abhiyan programme here on Sunday, according to a release by his office.

According to Kumaraswamy, Bhagavad Gita should be taught at all levels of education, not just in schools and colleges.

He assured that he would bring the matter to the attention of the Centre for necessary action.

During his address, Kumaraswamy also suggested that the Ramayana and Mahabharata be taught at the school level.

Teaching these epics, which are the foundation of life ideals and symbols of India's identity, is necessary to guide the society and eliminate violence and unrest.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent recitation of the Bhagavad Gita at an event in Udupi, the Union Minister said, "through this, he gave a clear message about the protection of our religion and heritage. It is a lesson for all of us." "In our childhood, elders used to tell us stories from the Ramayana and Mahabharata at home. Similarly, teachers used to tell us these stories in schools too. However, now such good practice is missing. If you turn on the news channels in the morning, only bad news comes. The atmosphere that spoils the mind and creates unrest in the society needs to be removed. For this, the Bhagavad Gita should be taught to children from childhood. In addition, the Ramayana and Mahabharata should be taught," he asserted.