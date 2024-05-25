Kumaraswamy rakes up 2016 death of Siddarmaiah's son in a foreign country, CM hits back

Bengaluru: Senior JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday raked up the death of Siddaramaiah's son in a foreign country eight years ago, seeking to know why the Karnataka Chief Minister did not order a probe into it.

The statement drew a sharp reaction from Siddaramaiah, who termed it Kumaraswamy's 'foolishness' to rake up his son's death.

Rakesh Siddaramaiah had died due to multiple organ failure in Belgium on July 30, 2016 during the first tenure of Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister.

Lashing out at Siddaramaiah for his comment that Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna fled the country with the knowledge of his family members, including his grandfather H D Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy said other than keeping the issue alive, no efforts are being made to bring out the truth in the sexual abuse case.

"The Chief Minister's son had also gone abroad and met with an accident. Which event he had gone for? Did he take Siddaramaiah's permission?" Kumaraswamy asked while addressing reporters.

"Why Siddaramaiah did not order a probe into the death of Rakesh? Why was it covered up? Did the CM send him abroad?" Kumaraswamy also asked the Chief Minister to disclose details of the number of people who had accompanied Rakesh during his foreign trip in 2016.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the Prajwal sexual abuse case was being used to "finish off" his family politically.

Prajwal (33), who is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, is facing charges of sexually assaulting several women.

Prajwal reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls, and is still at large.

A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts has already been issued by Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal, following an application moved by the SIT.

Kumaraswamy said those who circulated the videos featuring Prajwal without blurring the faces of the victims have committed a crime.

He wondered whether the 'mastermind' behind the leak of the explicit videos was aware of the consequences.

In his reaction, Siddaramaiah said, "Rakesh had died eight years ago. It is his foolishness to raise Rakesh's case." He charged Kumaraswamy with raising Rakesh's death case for political reasons.

"Rakesh Siddaramaiah died in 2016. What is the connection between that case and Prajwal's case? His (Kumaraswamy's) nephew (Prajwal) is a rapist," the CM said.

On Kumaraswamy's allegation that it is crime to circulate and upload the videos online, Siddaramaiah asked under which section of the Indian Penal Code it is an offence.

"I am not saying that sharing videos without blurring the faces of the victims is not an offence, but Kumaraswamy says my son's death is bigger than Prajwal rape case. I want to know under which section of IPC or any criminal law, it (Rakesh's death) is an offence," he added.