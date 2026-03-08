Kumaraswamy rebukes West Bengal govt over 'protocol lapses' during Prez Murmu visit

Bengaluru, Mar 8 (PTI) Taking exception to the alleged protocol lapses during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to West Bengal, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said the differences in political ideology can never justify disregard for constitutional offices that command universal respect across the country.

The JD(S) leader emphasised that in a mature democracy, every government, irrespective of party affiliation, should uphold the dignity of institutions that safeguard our constitutional framework.

President Murmu had expressed displeasure and anguish over alleged protocol lapses during her recent Siliguri visit, citing a last-minute venue change for the Santal conference and the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state ministers during her reception.

In a post on X, Kumaraswamy said, "Insulting the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu avaru, is nothing short of an affront to the Constitution itself. The office of the President symbolises the sovereignty, unity and dignity of our Republic, and it stands above all political considerations." Warning that any discourtesy shown to the nation’s highest constitutional authority undermines the very spirit of democratic institutions and sets a deeply troubling precedent, he said, "differences in political ideology can never justify disregard for constitutional offices that command universal respect across the country." "The honour of the President’s office must remain inviolable and beyond the realm of partisan politics," he added.

Echoing these sentiments, State BJP President B Y Vijayendra said he was "deeply pained" by the manner in which President Droupadi Murmu was treated in West Bengal.

In a post on 'X', he said, "The anguish expressed by the First Citizen of India marks a deeply disturbing moment for our Constitutional Democracy. By disregarding established protocol and shifting the venue of the International Santal Conference, the All India Trinamool Congress Government in West Bengal has not only shown disrespect to the Presidency but has also undermined our proud tribal heritage." "President Murmu Ji’s life is itself a living symbol of the strength and pride of India’s tribal communities, and to disrespect her in such a setting is to dishonour the millions of tribal citizens whose aspirations and identity she represents," he added.

Noting that disrespecting the Head of State is nothing short of disrespecting the Constitution itself, Vijayendra said, the TMC government’s conduct reflects a deeply worrying pattern of disregard for constitutional norms and institutional dignity.

"Those responsible must be held accountable, and it must be made absolutely clear that the office of the President of India stands beyond the reach of political negligence and arrogance. India's democracy demands nothing less," he added.