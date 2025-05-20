Kumaraswamy slams Congress for 'gross negligence' as rain-battered Bengaluru struggles

Bengaluru, May 20 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka government, accusing it of "gross negligence" as Bengaluru reels under incessant rains.

In a statement, he said, "While people are dying and struggling to survive, Congress leaders are busy hosting a Sadhana Samavesha (achievement convention). For the past week, the focus has been on colourful, guarantee-filled advertisements instead of real governance." Kumaraswamy stated that Bengaluru’s citizens are living in what he called a “branded hell,” adding that the city is suffering while its leaders are obsessed with publicity campaigns.

"The real achievements of the Congress government are now floating in the city’s flooded roads and clogged drains. Do they even have a conscience? Organising a Sadhana Samavesha for a dead government is nothing short of shameful," he claimed.

Targeting Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar specifically, Kumaraswamy said, "Rather than delivering empty speeches and slandering the opposition, the Deputy CM should focus on real work. Sitting in a war room and launching proxy wars on JD(S) and BJP won’t serve any purpose. A man who cannot act has no right to speak irresponsibly—and he is clearly in that position today." Questioning the credibility of the "Brand Bengaluru" campaign, he asked, "What have you achieved to claim the name ‘Greater Bengaluru’? Who are you branding it for? Is it just a fancy label to hide large-scale corruption? For two years, all we’ve heard is 'Brand, Brand…' Is branding just a new way to drown Bengaluru?" Kumaraswamy further alleged that for Shivakumar, the Bengaluru Urban Development Department has effectively become the "Bengaluru Cash Development Department".

"It’s like a bottomless pot that pours out currency whenever he desires. How much cash has rained in the past two years? Wherever he puts his hand, there’s money. And for the people? Never-ending taxes. How many times has Sai Layout been flooded in the last two years? And how many times has the Deputy CM visited? What did he achieve as the Urban Development Minister previously? All he did was use the ministry for personal financial gain," he alleged.

Pointing out that people often ask what he has done for Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy recalled that during his 20-month tenure in 2006, he initiated 58 road-widening projects, launched Phase 1 of Namma Metro, and undertook the development of major roads such as Airport Road, Nelamangala Road, and Electronic City Road.

"When a lake was reclaimed to build Dollar’s Colony in JP Nagar—who ensured the homes there didn’t flood? That was my administration. My terms in office were limited—20 months with the BJP, and later 14 months with the Congress. But my work is documented. I urge you to read it," he added.

Warning the Congress government in the state, Kumaraswamy said, "The people have given you the reins—not to mourn over it, and not to wield the pen as a decorative item. Stop the talk and start working. If not, the same floodwaters will wash away your so-called brand."