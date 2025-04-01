Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka govt, calls it 'Price Hike Demon' over tax burdens

Bengaluru, Apr 1 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday criticised the Siddaramaiah-led dispensation in Karnataka, accusing it of turning into a "Price Hike Demon" that is draining the blood of people.

In a media statement, he said, "From today, the Congress Company government is imposing a cess even on garbage! It is draining the blood of the people!" He accused the state government of deception and frequent price hikes. "This is the governance style of the Karnataka East India Congress Company government! From today, the Congress Company government is imposing a cess even on garbage!" he said in the statement.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had on Saturday presented its budget for 2025-26, prepared under the "Brand Bengaluru" concept, in which it also proposed to collect a solid waste management user fee along with property tax from the year 2025-26.

Kumaraswamy further alleged that the state government was using its so-called "five guarantees" as a pretext to increase prices.

"But its real intention is nothing but looting the people. Even Mahmud of Ghazni and Muhammad Ghori, who invaded India and looted it continuously, would be ashamed of the price hike campaign being imposed on Kannadigas by the Congress government," he claimed.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government in the state, the JDS leader alleged that it has destroyed a once-prosperous Karnataka through "misgovernance" and has now transformed into a "Price Hike Demon" to bleed the people dry.

"They have increased the prices of water, metro rail, KSRTC bus tickets, milk (three times), electricity, stamp duty, guideline value, excise duty, outpatient fees in government hospitals, post-mortem examination charges, medical certificate fees, lab test charges, professional tax, and seed prices. This is the 'Price Hike Demon' Congress government," he alleged.

"As if this wasn’t enough, from April 1, they are imposing a Garbage Cess! Under the guise of waste management, they have set up a multi-crore looting scheme," he added. PTI AMP ROH