Kumaraswamy slams Kharge over viral exchange with distressed farmer in Kalaburagi

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (PTI) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy on Monday lashed out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over a viral video purportedly showing his interaction with a distressed farmer in Kalaburagi, calling the conduct "arrogant" and unbecoming of a senior leader.

The clip, which has circulated widely on social media, captures Kharge’s conversation with a farmer whose crops were damaged by recent floods in the region.

In the video, Kharge asks the farmer, "How many acres have you sown?" When the farmer replies, "Four acres," Kharge responds, "Mine is 40 acres. Mine is worse than yours. You are coming and telling me. You can tell me but mine is worse than yours." Kharge goes on to say, "Don't come here for publicity. I know about it. Green gram, black gram and pigeon peas -- all have destroyed. You can at least sustain. We can't sustain because my losses are huge. Go and ask Modi and Shah." Reacting sharply on 'X', Kumaraswamy said, "Respected Mallikarjun Kharge avare, I was deeply disappointed by your behaviour towards the farmers. From a senior leader, I certainly did not expect such conduct. If a farmer in distress cannot approach you and share his pain, then who else should he turn to? You are the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and the President of the AICC. Yet, you completely forgot these responsibilities while speaking!" The JDS leader added, "You too may be a toor dal farmer, but how can there be any comparison between a person like you cultivating 40 acres and a poor farmer cultivating just one or two acres? You have the capacity to bear the loss. Shouldn't the farmer be given that same strength?" He further wrote, "Kharge avare, what was the need to say such words? A senior leader should set an example. Instead, you insulted the farmer, and along with him, you insulted his mother! This is unacceptable. At the very least, you could have consoled him and wiped away his tears." Calling it evidence of the Congress leadership's attitude, Kumaraswamy said, "Your conduct is proof of the traditional arrogance and ego of the @INCIndia party. #CongressFailsKarnataka @kharge."