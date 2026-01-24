Kumaraswamy wants to return to Karnataka politics, bring 'pro-people' govt in 2028

Hassan (Karnataka), Jan 24 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday indicated his intention to return to state politics, as he said that he will give more time to Karnataka in the days ahead to bring a "pro-people government" here.

Expressing confidence that there will be a "pro-people government" in the state after the 2028 Assembly polls, the JD(S) leader said, people want to remove the "corrupt" Congress government here. He also asserted that no one can "finish off" JD(S), as he targeted the ruling Congress party and its leaders in the state.

JD(S), which has been an ally of the BJP since the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is holding a rally on Saturday to mark the party's silver jubilee celebrations at Hassan, which is likely to be attended by party patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. Hassan is Gowda's home district.

"I'm not someone who had a desire to come to politics. I came to politics accidentally and became the chief minister of this state twice accidentally, and did pro-people work. I couldn't fulfil the unfinished tasks of (his father) H D Deve Gowda--especially to improve the livelihood of farmers-- during my short stint in power. It is my responsibility to play my role more in the state in the days ahead," Kumaraswamy said in response to a question on his return to state politics.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that Karnataka is a prosperous state. To put an end to several kinds of misuses that are happening in the state and to provide a peaceful life to the people here, there is a need for a pro-people government.

"With this intention, I want to give more time to Karnataka in the days ahead....(however) it is not in my hand, it is the will of God and the people, I will bow down to what people desire," he added.

Hitting out at political opponents, Kumaraswamy said, "They claim that they have finished off the JD(S). Probably, they are afraid of our party; they are not afraid of other parties. So they want to finish off this farming community's party. It has lakhs of loyal party workers, and no one can finish it off." "There is an uncivilised government in the state. Everyday people are witnessing several kinds of corruption and illegal activities under this government. To remove this government, we want to send a message from Hassan," he said, ahead of JD(S)' rally here. PTI KSU ADB