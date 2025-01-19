Kumbh fire incident: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Adityanath

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday to enquire about a fire incident at the Maha Kumbh Mela site in Prayagraj.

Advertisment

Officials said Modi spoke to Adityanath over the phone following the incident.

A big fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela due to a domestic LPG cylinder blast, engulfing 18 tents in Sector 19, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, the government said in a statement.

Advertisment

Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze. PTI KR RC