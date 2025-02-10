Kumbh, Ganga, Jamuna, Basanti... 12 babies born at Maha Kumbh hospital

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 10 (PTI) Welcome to the world Basant and Basanti, Ganga and Jamuna, and Kumbh of course... 12 babies have been at the Central Hospital here during the Maha Kumbh. A fortuitous happenstance for their parents who came for the grandest of all Hindu pilgrimages and chose names that would seal their tryst with the Sangam.

The 12th baby, a boy, was born at the Central Hospital at the Maha Kumbh area on Sunday night. All 12 were normal deliveries, said Dr Manoj Kaushik, chief medical superintendent of the hospital.

Neha Singh from Sarai Chandi, Phulpur, went into labour on Sunday and was rushed to the hospital, hospital matron Rama Singh said. The father Deepak insisted on naming him Kumbh but there was a hitch. Another baby born on December 29 had already been given that name and the hospital staff suggested he be called Kumbh-2.

“Even if the hospital is not naming my son Kumbh, I will name him Kumbh because he is born in this Maha Kumbh,” an overjoyed Deepak said.

His mother was already here, observing 'kalpavas', a month long practice of austerity and spiritualism.

All the babies have been named after symbols of faith -- Bholenath, Bajrangi, Nandi and Jamuna are some of the other names.

On February 3, Basant Panchami, two babies, one a boy and the other a girl, were born. One was named Basant and the other Basanti.

The mothers who have delivered babies at the facility are from across Uttar Pradesh, including Barabanki, Chitrakoot and Kaushambi, as well as from states like Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Some are wives of grade four employees, while others belong to groups that have travelled from different states for the pilgrimage.

"Many women insist on giving birth at Maha Kumbh, believing it will bring good fortune to their child," said Rama Singh.

In one instance, a woman from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, went into labour while bathing at the ghat and was immediately transported to the hospital in an ambulance. She gave birth to a daughter the family named Saraswati.

The Central Hospital, located in Sector 2, is one of 13 medical facilities set up to cater to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela, which officially began on January 13 and will continue til February 26. However, pilgrims had started arriving as early as December 2024.

The first birth at the hospital occurred on December 29 when Sonam from Kaushambi delivered a baby boy named Kumbh. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak had congratulated the family on the occasion. PTI RAJ ABN ABN MIN MIN