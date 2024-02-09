Kumbh Mela 2024-25: NGT forms panel to find about sewage generation, treatment in Ganga, Yamuna

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a panel to ascertain the factual position regarding the total generation of sewage, its treatment and the subsequent discharge of treated water in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in Prayagraj.

The NGT was hearing a matter regarding the availability of clean water during the 2024-25 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in the face of the discharge of sewage in the two rivers.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said according to the National Mission for Clean Ganga's (NMCGs) report, the estimated sewage generation is 500 million litres per day (MLD) against which the capacity of the existing sewage treatment plants (STPs) is 340 MLD, but their capacities are being expanded to treat up to 533 MLD of sewage.

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, took note of the submissions of the Pryagraj Mela Pradhikaran, which said treated water (of around 67.82 MLD) is being discharged in the Ganga and Yamuna, in compliance with the notified standards for the bathing of pilgrims.

"In order to ascertain the correct position, we need to have the report relating to the total generation of sewage, existing installed STPs and their current level of utilisation and functioning or performance of STPs from which treated water is discharged in the rivers Ganga and Yamuna at Prayagraj," the bench said in an order passed on Wednesday.

It formed a committee comprising representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), regional offices of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, State Pollution Control Board, Prayagraj district magistrate and chief engineer of the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam.

"Committee is directed to inspect all the drains joining the rivers Ganga and Yamuna and all the STPs from which discharge is being made to (both) rivers in district Prayagraj. The said committee will carry out spot inspection, collect the samples of discharged treated water with sample analysis and also collect the information with respect to the functioning of the STPs," the tribunal said.

It directed the committee to find the gap between the daily generation of sewage and its treatment in Prayagraj, along with the steps needed to bridge it.

The report has to be submitted a week before the next date of hearing, the tribunal said.

"NMCG and Kumbh Mela Adhikari will also file the report placing on record the existing water quality of the rivers Ganga and Yamuna and their efforts to maintain the water quality to be fit for bathing," it said.

The matter has been listed on March 13 for further proceedings. PTI MNR RC