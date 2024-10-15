Kumbh Mela 2025: Railway Board needs 1600 staff from various other zones for crowd management

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Over 1600 additional staff are required to cater to passenger amenities and for effective crowd management for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 scheduled to be held from January 13 to 26, 2024 at Prayagraj, a written communication from the Railway Board to other zones, said.

As Prayagraj and its neighbouring areas come under two railway zones, North Central Railway (NCR) and North Eastern Railway (NER), the Railway Board has asked other zones to send these staff such as booking clerk, commercial-cum-ticket clerk, commercial management inspector, assistant commercial manager among others for additional assistance during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

According to the board’s letter, while the NCR zone needs additional 1471 staff and five officers, the NER Zone requires 270 staff and 5 officers all from the commercial department.

Expecting a huge turn out of devotees during the six bathing days -- Pausa Purnia, Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amawashya, Basant Panchami, Maghi Purnima and Maha Shivratri -- the board said that 100 per cent staff and officers will be required on these days.

“Thirty per cent staff will be required on other than main bathing days,” the letter said.

“All out efforts and coordination is solicited from Zonal Railways, NCR and NER to ensure that there is no lapse and the Mela is organised smoothly,” it added.

Earlier, the Railway Ministry had said that it would be working on making elaborate arrangements for the Kumbh Mela with 992 special trains for this mega religious congregation.

According to officials, besides running special trains, the ministry has earmarked Rs 933 crore to create and upgrade various infrastructure and amenities for passengers. PTI JP JP MNK MNK