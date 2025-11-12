Kumbh Mela: Fadnavis to perform 'bhoomi pujan' of development works worth Rs 5,657 cr on Nov 13

Nashik, Nov 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of various development works worth Rs 5,657.89 crore ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar in 2026-27 on Thursday, officials said.

During the visit, the CM will also inspect the Ramkal Path at Ramkund in Panchavati area, and inaugurate the new building of Nashik Zilla Parishad, they said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Girish Mahajan, Dadaji Bhuse, Uday Samant, Jaykumar Rawal, Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, among others, will attend the programme, the officials said. PTI COR NP