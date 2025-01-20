Kumbh Mela: UP govt launches online firewood booking services \\

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has launched an online system to procure bonfire wood for the pilgrims to combat the cold weather, an official statement said on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation has made firewood depot locations that are accessible through Google. Devotees can easily locate depots by searching "firewood depot Prayagraj" online, streamlining the process and ensuring a hassle-free experience.

DSM Prayagraj RK Chandna said that 16 firewood depots have been set up across the Maha Kumbh Mela area, with wood priced at Rs 600 per quintal.

This initiative addresses the growing demand for firewood during the event and ensures a consistent supply, the DSM said. PTI NAV HIG HIG