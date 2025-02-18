Kumbh reflects unity in diversity, upholds 'Ek Bharat, shresth Bharat' concept: UP governor

Lucknow, Feb 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said on one hand the Maha Kumbh reflects unity in diversity and on the other hand it gives the message of equality and harmony, upholding the concept of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Addressing the members of both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, the governor said, "My government has got the privilege of organising a divine and grand Maha Kumbh this year. New standards of cleanliness, security and good governance have been set in Maha Kumbh-2025.

"A wonderful confluence of faith and modernity is being seen in Maha Kumbh," Patel said.

Amid protests and sloganeering by the members of the Samajwadi Party (SP), the governor finished her 40-page address in just eight minutes and thirty-five seconds. The SP members came in front of the Speaker's seat with placards in their hands and rose slogans.

They carried placards with slogans such as "Governor go back" and "Kumbh mein mauton ke aankde hon jaaree, sach chhupa rahe hain ye atyachari (Death figures in the Kumbh should be released, these oppressors are hiding the truth)".

The governor said, "While this event shows unity in diversity on one hand, it also gives the message of equality and harmony, upholding the concept of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. So far, more than 53 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the holy Triveni." She expressed grief while referring to the stampede on Mauni Amavasya on January 29 in the Maha Kumbh. Patel said, "We are all saddened by an unfortunate incident of Mauni Amavasya when some devotees were seriously injured and some of them also died. My humble tributes to such pious souls who died untimely and I express my condolences to their bereaved families." According to officials, 30 devotees were killed and more than 60 were injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh on January 29.

The governor said a historic meeting of the council of ministers was also held on January 22 at the holy Triveni during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in which many important decisions were taken in the interest of the state. The SP members continued to protest while the governor read her address.

The governor also gave prominence to the aspects of law and order and security of the common man.

While criticising the previous governments of the opposition, Patel said, "Before 2017, the law and order of the state had collapsed and the common man had lost faith in the administration. But now the policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals has been adopted.

She said regular and timely improvements are being made in the level and quality of law and order and policing in the state. The concept of 'Ramrajya' is being realised by giving a crime-free and fear-free environment to the people of the state, she said.

"Under Operation Conviction, from July, 2023 to December, 2024, 51 accused have been awarded death sentence, and 6,287 accused have been awarded life imprisonment. From November, 2019 till now, while effectively pleading the cases pending against the identified mafia or gang members in the courts, 31 mafia and 74 co-offenders were awarded life," she said.

The governor said by freeing the illegally acquired benami properties from the identified mafia criminals, property worth more than Rs 4,074 crore was confiscated, demolished or freed from illegal occupation, and movable and immovable properties worth more than Rs 141 billion were vested in the state government.

Referring to the government's efforts to control cyber crime, the governor said there were two police stations before 2017 for investigation of cyber crime. The present government is controlling cyber crime by establishing cyber crime police stations in all 75 districts, she emphasised.

She said since 2017, 130 terrorists and 171 illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants and their associates have been arrested by the state's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

The governor informed that after 2017, more than 1.56 lakh personnel were recruited on various posts by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board and more than 1.49 lakh personnel were promoted. Presently, the process is underway for recruitment to 92,919 posts in the non-gazetted category, she added.

Patel also highlighted the state's progress in connectivity, calling UP the 'Expressway State' of India. She said, "Antyodaya to Sarvodaya is the mantra of my government." Amid sloganeering and uproar by the SP members even after the governor's address was over, Speaker Satish Mahana adjourned the proceedings of the House till 12.20 pm.

The proceedings started again in the afternoon to be adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday after completing the legislative work in a short time.