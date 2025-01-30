Kumbh stampede: Bengal families claim bodies handed over to them without death certificates

Kolkata: Families of the two women of West Bengal, who were among the 30 pilgrims killed in a stampede in Maha Kumbha Mela, alleged on Thursday that the bodies were handed over to them at Prayagraj without death certificates.

They claimed that they received only a piece of paper mentioning that the body was given to him.

A senior West Bengal minister alleged that “total mismanagement” prevailed in the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Two elderly women from the state - Basanti Poddar of Kolkata’s Golf Green area and Urmila Bhuniya of Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district – were killed in the pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday.

Recollecting the incident, Poddar's son Surajit said, "We were going towards the Sangam Ghat. No policeman was there then. It (the stampede) happened at around 1-1.30 am. We were standing and suddenly there was a mad rush of thousands of people from nowhere." He said he did not get the time to take his mother to a hospital.

“Later, we were referred to a medical college. I was given a vehicle and a policeman. No death certificate has been issued. They have told me that the death certificate would be sent to the local police station here," Surajit said.

He claimed that the note he was handed over had no official stamp nor signed by any official of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Surajit said he was made to sign a paper before his mother's body was handed over to him.

His version was similar to what happened to the family of Urmila Bhuniya, the other victim.

Her brother Dulal said no death certificate was issued for his sister by the UP government.

"I came to know about the incident when my nephew telephoned me. They are coming back in a vehicle. He told me that no death certificate was issued and the body was handed over to him along with a note," Dulal said.

Power Minister Arup Biswas alleged that “total mismanagement” has led to the devastation.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has failed to organise the Mela. It's only an advertisement. There was no plan for the safety and security of the pilgrims. They should have handed over the death certificate. This is not the process,” said Biswas who is the MLA of Tollyganj.

Surajit’s residence is in Golf Green which falls under the Tollyganj assembly constituency.

Local councillor Tapan Dasgupta sniffed conspiracy behind the UP government not issuing the death certificate.

Speaking to PTI, Dasgupta said, "I can sense a conspiracy behind the UP government not issuing the death certificate. I doubt the woman will not get the compensation. If needed I will file an FIR," he said.