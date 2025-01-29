Kumbh stampede: PM condoles loss of lives, says bathing begins again

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences at the tragic incident at Kumbh and said he was monitoring the situation after the stampede and bathing at the Maha Kumbh has since started there.

Before addressing his poll rally in Delhi's Kartar Nagar, Modi said he expresses his condolences over the tragic incident and prayed for the early recovery of those injured.

"We had to lose some good souls in the tragic incident at Kumbh and some people have also got hurt. I convey my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and pray for the early recovery of those injured." said Modi.

"I am in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government. Due to 'Mauni Amavasya', crores of devotees have reached there. For sometime, the process of bathing had been halted, but now for several hours, the yatris are taking a bath. I once again convey my condolences to the families," he added at the poll rally.

Modi also spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a stampede-like incident early Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh and called for immediate support measures.

The prime minister earlier in a post on X offered his deepest condolences to the devotees, who lost their family members in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, while describing the tragedy as extremely saddening.

He said the local administration in Prayagraj is giving all possible help to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"I have been speaking to Chief Minister Yogi ji and am in constant touch with the state government." A stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya'. Several casualties are feared.

The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara Marg, Adityanath said.