Kumbh stampede: 'Shame, shame', say oppn members as Dhankhar reads out Prez address

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) As Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar mentioned the Maha Kumbh stampede while reading out President Droupadi Murmu's address in English during a joint sitting of Parliament on Friday, chants of "shame, shame" emanated from the opposition benches.

In her address, Murmu said the Maha Kumbh is a festival of India's cultural tradition and social consciousness, and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede that took place on Wednesday.

"Millions of devotees from across the country and the world have taken a holy dip at Prayagraj. I express my sorrow over the unfortunate incident that occurred on Mauni Amavasya and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," she said.

While reading out the President's speech in English, Dhankhar reiterated what she said about the Maha Kumbh stampede, prompting cries of "shame, shame" from some opposition members.

Earlier, when Murmu talked about northeastern states in her speech, few opposition members were heard saying, "Manipur, Manipur".

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar. PTI PK DIV DIV