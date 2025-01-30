Kumbh stampede: UP CS, DGP meet victims, visit incident spot at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital on Thursday to meet the injured devotees following the incident that occurred at Sangam area during the Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan on Wednesday.

During their visit, both senior officials met each injured pilgrim, inquiring about their condition and the treatment they were receiving. They also instructed doctors to ensure there was no shortage in medical care.

CS Singh emphasised that, as per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, all necessary arrangements were being made for the injured, and the entire administration was actively engaged in their treatment and well-being, according to an official statement.

The CS assured that all injured pilgrims admitted to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital were receiving proper medical attention.

"The hospital administration is fully prepared and is taking utmost care of every patient. Additionally, necessary arrangements have been made for the family members and accompanying devotees," he said.

He added that the families of all the injured had been informed, and most relatives have already arrived at the hospital.

"It is a big relief that no patient is in critical condition. However, some individuals have sustained fractures, which might take three to four weeks to heal completely. The government and hospital administration remain fully committed to providing the best possible medical care, ensuring that all injured devotees receive the necessary treatment without any delays," he asserted.

DGP Kumar said he and the CS also visited the area where the stampede broke out in the early hours of Wednesday.

"The state government has already set up a judicial commission. We have come here to meet those who got injured in the stampede incident. All of them are getting proper medical treatment and we have also talked to their families. No one is in critical condition here," he told reporters outside the hospital.

Kumar added that the police department was focused on how to make arrangements even better for the 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami (February 2, Sunday).

"Efforts are being made there's no repeat of such an incident in future," Kumar added.

The two top officers of the state landed at a helipad in Arail here around 12 pm before heading towards the mela area.

The CS and the DGP were seen climbing atop a watchtower in the mela area as they launched a review of the situation amid millions of devotees flocking to Maha Kumbh after the stampede.

At least 30 people were killed, 60 injured and several went missing in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of one of the most auspicious days of Mauni Amavasya.

CM Adityanath had on Wednesday directed the chief secretary and the DGP to go to Maha Kumbh for an on-ground and in depth review into the tragic episode. PTI KIS MAN NB NB