Kumbh tree row: Some people have become environmentalists for political reasons, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Some people are trying to create hurdles for the Nashik Kumbh Mela, while certain individuals have suddenly become environmentalists for political reasons, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons after launching the tunnel boring machine for the Orange Gate-Marine Drive tunnel project in south Mumbai, Fadnavis said the government would ensure no harm to the environment.

Civil society members are up in arms against the Nashik civic body's reported plan to cut down more than 1,700 trees in the Tapovan area to build a ‘Sadhu Gram’ ahead of the Kumbh Mela, which will begin in October 2026.

Actor Sayaji Shinde, a member of the Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s NCP, which is part of the ruling coalition, has also said he would oppose the government if it were adamant on removing the trees.

Earlier in the day, Pawar called for a conciliatory approach to resolve the issue, saying that maintaining environmental balance is as important as development.

“We will certainly come up with such a solution so that there is no damage to the environment. But some people feel they can create hurdles in the way of the Kumbh Mela. I want to tell them that they will not be allowed to stop us,” Fadnavis said.

Without naming anyone, Fadnavis said some people have turned into environmentalists for political reasons.

“Some people have unnecessarily started activism about this. Some people have suddenly become environmentalists. I have full respect for genuine environmentalists, but some people have become environmentalists for political reasons,” he said.

The chief minister said he and his deputies Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde are of the view that trees should be spared in the first place. In case the ground needs to be cleared, the trees should be relocated, he said.

The Kumbh Mela, the environment and trees are important for the government, said Fadnavis.

He said that Prayagraj, where the Kumbh Mela is held, has earmarked 15,000 hectares (over 37,000 acres) of land for the mega religious event, whereas Nashik’s Tapovan area has barely 300-350 acres.

He said that in Google Maps images of 2016, the trees are not visible because the Nashik Municipal Corporation planted them only after the state government launched a programme to plant 50 crore trees.

“It was vacant land which we use only once in 12 years,” Fadnavis said. The government has now planned ‘Sadhu Gram’ at the location, but the presence of trees is creating constraints, he said. PTI KK NR