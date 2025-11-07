Kumki elephants brought in to drive away rogue tusker in Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 7 (PTI) The Kerala Forest Department on Friday deployed two Kumki elephants to drive away a wild tusker wreaking havoc in the residential areas of Kuthiran in this district, officials said.

The wild elephant has been frequently straying into the Irumpupalam region in Kuthiran for the past two weeks, creating panic among residents.

Last week, a forest official was injured, and a department vehicle was destroyed during an attempt to chase away the tusker.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran, who visited the area recently, directed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure public safety.

According to forest officials, the elephant had entered residential areas on both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

As part of the operation to drive it back into the forest, two trained captive elephants — Bharath and Vikram — were brought from their camp in Wayanad on Friday.

Efforts are currently underway to locate the tusker, which typically ventures into human settlements at night.

Once tracked, the animal will be guided back into the Peechi forest area with the help of the Kumki elephants, officials said. PTI TBA TBA KH