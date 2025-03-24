Kunal Kamra didn’t do anything wrong: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, being targeted by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for labelling the deputy chief minister a traitor, has not done anything wrong.

“Kamra merely expressed his views. He stated the facts and voiced the public opinion,” Thackeray told reporters at Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai.

Mumbai police have arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the venue at a Mumbai hotel Sunday night where Kamra made the controversial ‘traitor' jibe against Shinde.

“Kamra hasn't done anything wrong...These traitors don’t see Solapurkar and Koratkar who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Thackeray said.

He was referring to protests in the state seeking the arrest of Nagpur-based journalist Prashant Koratkar and actor Rahul Solapurkar for their alleged objectionable remarks against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Thackeray also demanded that the government give compensation for the damage caused at the venue of Kamra's show following its ransacking by the Shinde-led party's workers.