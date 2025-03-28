Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC seeking anticipatory bail

Chennai: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, facing heat over his jokes on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, moved the Madras High Court on Friday seeking transit anticipatory bail in the matter.

Kamra submitted he hails from Tamil Nadu's Vullupuram district and feared arrest by Mumbai Police.

Twice summoned by the Mumbai police, the 36-year-old stand-up comic's caustic comments on Shinde during his latest show in Mumbai have landed him in trouble and triggered a huge row.

The controversy stems from Kamra's show at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar, where he performed a parody song targeting Shinde. The act prompted a strong backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, who vandalised the club and the hotel in which it is located on Sunday night.

Kamra was booked by the Khar police on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the deputy CM.