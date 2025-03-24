Kunal Kamra row forces adjournments in Maharashtra legislature

Mumbai: A row sparked by comedian Kunal Kamra's jibe at Shiv Sena leader and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde rocked proceedings of both Houses of the legislature in Maharashtra on Monday leading to brief adjournments.

The legislative assembly witnessed uproarious scenes with Shiv Sena members demanding strict action against the stand-up comedian for his "traitor" jibe at Shinde.

Arjun Khotkar of Shiv Sena raised the issue, supported by Minister Shambhuraj Desai.

As members of the treasury benches rose on their feet shouting slogans, Speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourned the proceedings for five minutes after noon.

In the legislative council, legislators from the treasury and opposition benches were engaged in a heated exchange, following which the proceedings were adjourned for ten minutes, followed by 15 minutes, and then for half an hour.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council and Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Ambadas Danve referred to the ransacking of a recording studio in Khar by Shiv Sena workers to question the deteriorating law and order.

"Supporters of the ruling parties are creating a law and order situation in the state. They are disturbing social harmony. Why no action is taken against these people?" he asked.

Danve said the opposition didn't support Kamra, but the freedom of expression must be respected.

"We don't support Kamra. If he had erred, legal provisions could be moved against him," he said, drawing a sharp response from Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant.

Samant claimed Kamra had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"What does it mean when the same Kamra insults our leader? Kamra had also insulted PM Narendra Modi, senior industrialists like Anand Mahindra and even the Supreme Court in his videos.

"If Kamra passes similar remarks (targeting Shinde) against Danve or Uddhav Thackeray, we will set aside our political differences and defend you," Samant said.

Danve said he was not supporting Kamra but "opposing the social harmony disturbed by parties in power".

Earlier on Monday, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Eknath Shinde during a show. He had referred to Shinde as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody song.

Kamra used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde against his then boss Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sainiks on Sunday night vandalised Habitat Studio in Khar area, where Kamra's show with "gaddar" (traitor) jibe at Shinde was filmed, and a hotel where the studio is located.