Kunal Kamra will get Shiv Sena style welcome when he comes to Mumbai: Sena leader

Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal on Thursday said comedian Kunal Kamra, who has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will be welcomed in “Shiv Sena style” when he comes to Mumbai.Kanal was part of the group of Shiv Sainiks that on March 23 vandalised the studio in Khar where Kamra had performed. Kanal was among those arrested for vandalism.

“If we (Shiv Sainiks) come to the police station to appear before the police every Monday and Thursday, we are also enquiring with them about the status of Kunal Kamra. I think Mumbai police will bring Kamra here,” he said.

“We have the policy of Athithi Devo Bhava in Mumbai and we will do Shiv Sena style welcome in Mumbai,” Kanal said.

On Tuesday the Bombay High Court issued a notice to Mumbai police and Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel on Kamra's plea challenging an FIR lodged against him for allegedly passing a "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak said it would hear Kamra's petition on April 16.

The comedian has failed to appear before the Mumbai police for questioning despite three summons being issued to him.