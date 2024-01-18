Kunbi certificates for Marathas: Health records of 1967 and before being checked in Latur

Latur, Jan 18 (PTI) Authorities in Latur district have begun looking into records of government health institutions to check for documents as part of the state government's plan to give Kunbi certificates to members of the Maratha community in Marathwada.

There were 21 primary health institutions in the district before 1967 and some of the records here could have caste details of the patients, which may be useful while deciding on Kunbi certificates, an official said.

Zilla Parishad CEO Anmol Sagar has instructed that these records be checked and has set up a seven member team under the tehsil health officer for the purpose, he added.

District Health Officer Dr HV Vadgave asked people to contact the tehsil or district health office if they have birth certificate, family welfare surgery documents and "Devi" (a term used in rural parts earlier for smallpox) vaccine records from 1967 and before. PTI COR BNM BNM