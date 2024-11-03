Kundarki bypoll: UP Police threatening SP supporters, alleges party

Lucknow, Nov 3 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party has alleged that police are pressuring party supporters not to campaign for its candidate in the November 13 bypoll to the Kundarki assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a statement issued from the SP state headquarters on Sunday, party's state president Shyam Lal Pal gave a memorandum to UP's chief electoral officer in which he has accused police personnel of four police stations of pressuring SP supporters and workers to campaign in favour of the BJP.

According to the memorandum, those who refuse to vote and campaign in favour of the BJP are being threatened to be implicated in false cases.

The SP has demanded that the election in Kundarki constituency should be conducted under the paramilitary forces.

Bypolls in Kundarki have been necessitated following the election of SP MLA Ziaur Rehman as Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal. PTI NAV KVK KVK