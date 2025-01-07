Kuppam to be transformed into model for organic farming in country: Andhra CM Naidu

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday stated that he would transform the Kuppam assembly constituency in Chittoor district into a model for organic farming across the country.

Naidu said that he would make every effort to steer the southern state toward organic farming over the next five years.

While releasing the Kuppam Organic Farming Vision–2029, Naidu, in a release, said, "A day will come soon when people across the country will be eating only organic food. The time is not far off when food will become medicine, and agriculture will transform into a pharmacy." According to the CM, consuming organic food eliminates the need for hospital visits, noting that people from earlier generations rarely went to hospitals because they ate such nutritious food.

Further, Naidu asserted that he is restoring all the systems that were allegedly disrupted during the YSRCP regime over the past five years.

Emphasising that it is his duty to ensure justice for all the people of the state, he launched the ‘Jana Nayakudu’ portal in Kuppam, aimed at promoting good governance, and promised to expand it across all constituencies.

Noting that the Swarna Kuppam Vision–2029 (Golden Kuppam) was created with the goal of driving progress in all aspects of Kuppam, he said the 'Jana Nayakudu' portal was launched with the aim of ensuring justice for all the people of Kuppam by addressing their problems swiftly.

Moreover, the CM promised to bring Godavari river waters to the Rayalaseema region and Kuppam by interlinking rivers in the state. PTI STH SSK KH