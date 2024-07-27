Kupwara encounter: Soldier killed, Major among 4 others injured

New Delhi: An Indian soldier was martyred on Saturday following an encounter with terrorists on a forward post in Kamkari, Machil Sector on the line of control in Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Five Indian Army soldiers including a Major rank officer suffered injuries in the encounter. All five troops were evacuated from the location. One of the injured soldiers has lost his life due to injuries,” news agency ANI said quoting defence officials.

Earlier, Chinar Corps, Indian Army said in a post on X, “There has been an exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the line of control. One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated. Operations are in progress.”