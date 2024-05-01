Kurnool at crossroads: Memories of YSR haunt Jagan's re-election bid

Kurnool: As electioneering intensifies, residents of the Kurnool parliamentary constituency vividly recall the efficient governance of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, the two-time former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash in September 2009, merely 74 km from here.

Rajasekhara Reddy, fondly known as YSR, had carved a niche in state politics by working for the upliftment of the downtrodden and neglected segments of the society. YSR emerged victorious in every election he contested during his 25-year-long political career.

Elections to 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly segments in the state will be held simultaneously on May 13.

As incumbent Chief Minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks a second term, admirers of YSR in Kurnool say, after observing the former's first tenure, "Jagan is not like his father." "In the 2019 elections, we voted for Jagan in the name of Rajasekhara Reddy, thinking he would adopt the same governance standards as his father. But he has disappointed us. This time, we will have to reconsider," said Rafid, a fruit seller.

Rafid said he would vote for YSR's daughter Y S Sharmila's Congress party, although she is not contesting from here.

An auto driver, Mohammad Akhtar, said the YSR Congress government had announced nine welfare schemes during the last elections, but not all have been implemented properly.

"Under the Amma Vodi scheme, my family received the annual financial assistance of Rs 13,000 given to women for their children's education only once, during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mallikarjuna, a small-time real estate agent.

Upset over labour shortages, progressive farmer Govinda Reddy said, "It is difficult to find labourers during crucial months of harvesting and sowing due to improper implementation of the MNREGA scheme called 'Upadi Hami Pathakam.'" "Under this scheme, 100 days of paid work is provided annually to every rural family. The state government offers jobs to rural families under this scheme during crucial times of harvesting and sowing, creating a huge labour shortage," he added.

However, Devibhai, a householder, shared that she has been a beneficiary of the Amma Vodi scheme for only two years but would still support the YSR Congress. "I will give him another chance to implement the welfare schemes," she said.

There are seven assembly seats in the Kurnool Parliamentary constituency, out of which the BJP is contesting the Adoni assembly seat for the first time.

Dominated by Muslim voters constituting about 16.55 percent, the Kurnool Parliamentary constituency is headed for a triangular contest among the YSR Congress, TDP, and Congress, as people have reasons to be disappointed with all three parties.

Locals said the ruling YSR Congress has disappointed people due to a lack of implementation of promises, while people are hesitant about voting for the TDP because of its alliance with the BJP. The Congress may gain some votes but will indirectly benefit the TDP by eating into the YSR Congress vote share.

The YSR Congress had won the Kurnool Parliamentary seat and all seven assembly seats in this segment during the 2019 elections. Locals and experts say the TDP may win 3-4 out of the seven assembly seats this time.

There are about 17 lakh voters in the Kurnool Parliamentary Constituency, out of which 8.61 lakh are women. There are about 8.43 lakh are male voters, according to official data.

A total of 24 candidates are in fray in the Kurnool Parliamentary Constituency including YSR Congress' B Y Ramaiah, TDP's B Nagaraju and Congress' P G Rampullaiah Yadav.

The other parties which are contesting are Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party, Anna YSR Congress Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Liberation Congress Party, All People's Party, Jai Bharat National Party, Social Democratic Party and six independent candidates.