Kurnool mishap: Private bus owner held, gets bail

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 7 (PTI) The owner of a private bus involved in a fatal accident that killed 19 people here recently was arrested on Friday, police said.

He was later granted bail by a local court.

The Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire in the wee hours of October 24 after colliding with a two-wheeler. The blaze was triggered after the motor bike -- with its fuel cap open -- was dragged underneath the vehicle, leaving 19 people dead.

"We have arrested V Vinod Kumar and then produced him in a local court which granted him bail, after hearing arguments that all violations were scheduled compoundable offences under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act," Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Koya Praveen told PTI.

Kumar was booked under Sections 105 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, along with multiple MV Act violations, he said.

According to police, the owner knowingly made structural alterations to the bus that amounted to charges of culpable homicide.

Police observed that the sleeper coach design obstructed the emergency exit door and other fire safety measures.