Kurukshetra: Criminal nabbed after brief exchange of fire

Kurukshetra (Haryana), Oct 29 (PTI) A notorious criminal wanted in more than 15 cases, including for attempt to murder, was arrested here after a brief exchange of fire during which he sustained a bullet injury to his leg, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway-44 (GT Road) in Pratapgarh village on Tuesday evening.

According to Inspector Surinder Singh of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-1), they had received a tip-off about the movement of a criminal near the highway on a motorcycle without a number plate.

Acting on the information, the police laid a trap in the area. When the team tried to intercept the suspect, he opened fire at the cops. The police retaliated in self-defence, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

The accused, identified as 26-year-old Sukhvinder Singh alias Sukha, a resident of Kheri Markanda, Kurukshetra, sustained a bullet wound to his leg and was subsequently overpowered by the police.

He was immediately taken into custody and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The police officer said that the accused has a criminal background and was wanted in more than fifteen cases, including for attempt to murder and extortion.

"He fired at the police team when he was asked to surrender. In retaliatory action, he was shot in the leg and apprehended. Further investigation is in progress," he said.

The police have recovered a weapon from the possession of the accused. The area was later cordoned off for forensic examination, and vehicular movement on the service road near the highway was briefly affected.

Surinder Singh said that the accused had been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Parkash Hospital here.