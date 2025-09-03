Kurukshetra: Two killed in roof collapse at Shahbad Markanda

Kurukshetra (HR), Sep 3 (PTI) Two people were killed and three others seriously injured early Wednesday when the roof of a room collapsed in Amar Vihar Colony here following heavy rains.

According to Shahabad police station Station House Officer, Sunil Kumar Dutt, six labourers from Kunda area of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh were sleeping in the room when the incident took place.

Two labourers identified as Sandeep and Kuldeep died on the spot while the injured were admitted to a hospital.

The deputy commissioner and Superintendent of Police, Kurukshetra, visited Shahbad to oversee relief measures, as the overflowing Markanda river has inundated parts of the town.

Authorities have begun shifting residents from low-lying colonies affected by the rising waters.

Several parts of Haryana and neighbouring flood-hit Punjab are witnessing rainfall with swollen rivers inundating large tracts of land and disrupting normal life.