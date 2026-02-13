Kurukshetra University announces Goyal Prizes 2023-24

Kurukshetra, Feb 13 (PTI) Kurukshetra University has announced the prestigious Goyal Prizes for 2023-24, recognising four eminent scientists of international repute for their outstanding contributions to various branches of science.

The distinguished awardees are professor Aniruddha Pandit, vice-chancellor, Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai - Applied Sciences, professor Thalappil Pradeep, IIT Madras - Chemical Sciences, professor Paramjeet Khurana, University of Delhi, South Campus - Life Sciences, and professor Sriram Ramaswamy, Department of Physics, IISc Bengaluru - Physical Sciences.

Each Goyal Prize carries a medal, a citation, and a cash award of Rs 2 lakh.

Goyal Awards were instituted by late Ram S Goyal, an NRI settled in the US in 1990, to honour scientists for their exceptional work.