Kurukshetra University gets NAAC's 'A++' grade

Kurukshetra (Hry), Feb 2 (PTI) The Kurukshetra University (KU) on Friday said it has secured the highest "A++" grade in the fourth cycle of its assessment conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

This marks the university's first-ever attainment of the highest grade with a cumulative score of 3.56 out of 4, according to a statement issued by it.

The KU's achievement places it among a select group of Indian universities assessed in the fourth cycle, the statement said.

KU Vice-Chancellor Som Nath said the university is the first in the public sector in Haryana to achieve this outstanding grade.

It has excelled in the NAAC-specified criteria, such as curricular aspects (3.63), teaching, learning and evaluation (3.46), research, innovations and extension (3.39), infrastructure and learning resources (3.76), student support and progression (3.61), governance leadership and management (3.36), institutional values and best practices (4), he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The university has achieved academic excellence through various initiatives in the last five years.

It is credited with having launched initiatives, such as the complete digitisation of the administration and examination system, introduction of new undergraduate and postgraduate courses, two national research facilities, establishment of five advanced research centres and seven training centres, a good number of patents, highest support to students from marginalised communities, biodiversity conservation and alumni contribution to developmental activities, the statement said.

The university further aims at internationalisation, establishment of a dedicated centre for fostering community engagement in accordance with the University Grants Commission's (UGC) norms, introduction of need-based professional courses, creation of feasible and useful collaboration with global institutions and centres of excellence and promotion of trans-disciplinary studies and research, the VC said. PTI COR SUN RC