Kurukshetra University student commits suicide in hostel room

Kurukshetra, Sep 13 (PTI) A first-year BSc student of Kurukshetra University allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her hostel room here on Saturday, police said.

They said the student was identified as Shagun, a resident of Chhattar village in Jind district of Haryana.

Station House Officer of Kurukshetra University police station Dinesh Singh said Shagun was alone in her room when she took the extreme step. When her roommate returned, she found her body hanging from the ceiling with a dupatta.

Police said no suicide note was found.

An investigation has been launched into the matter and the body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.