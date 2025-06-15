Kuruvai crop: Stalin releases water from Kallanai

Thanjavur, Jun 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday released water from Kallanai --Grand Anicut-- for irrigation for the Kuruvai paddy crop in Cauvery delta areas.

The water release for Kuruvai (short-term) is set to benefit about 13 lakh acres in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts.

The water released from the Mettur dam on June 12, 2025 was let out from Kallanai to Cauvery, Vennaru, and Kollidam rivers, an official release said, adding the water release would also facilitate preparatory work for Samba crop (long duration).

Ministers including K N Nehru (Municipal Administration) and S Regupathy (Natural resources) and top officials took part.