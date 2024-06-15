'Kuruvai' scheme an eyewash to hide DMK regime's failure to get Cauvery water from Karnataka: AIADMK

Chennai, Jun 15 (PTI) The main opposition AIADMK on Saturday alleged the DMK regime's 'Kuruvai' special package scheme for farmers is an 'eyewash' to hide its failure to get Tamil Nadu's due share of Cauvery water from Karnataka.

The ruling DMK failed to get Cauvery water from Karnataka by persuading the Congress party which is in power in the neighbouring state, a key constituent of the INDIA bloc, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

In a post on 'X', the former chief minister said the 'Kuruvai' special package scheme with an outlay of a meagre Rs 78.67 crore will neither be able to wipe the tears of the state's farmers of delta region nor take away their grief and the scheme is an 'eyewash,' to hide the DMK regime's failure to get water for Tamil Nadu.

"The scheme has been announced in haste without paying attention to the needs of the farmers in the Cauvery delta region," he alleged."This scheme is also one of the political dramas of the DMK government to deceive the people and I strongly condemn this." The DMK government must have secured release of the water from Karnataka considering the welfare of farmers of the Cauvery delta region, Palaniswami, the leader of opposition said.

On June 14, 2024, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister M R K Panneeerselvam said the 'Kuruvai' special package scheme will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 78.67 crore. Traditionally, for the purpose of short-term 'Kuruvai' paddy cultivation, water is released on June 12 every year from the Mettur dam. As there is no sufficient storage in the dam this year, there is a delay in releasing water for cultivation in delta regions, Panneerselvam had said.

Under the scheme, which envisages several support-measures to help farmers, 2,000 tonne of paddy seeds for about one lakh acres will be distributed at a subsidised rate through agriculture extension centres. Through state funding and by integrating various related government schemes, the Kuruvai special package scheme will be implemented, Panneerselvam had said. PTI VGN VGN KH